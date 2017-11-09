Timberwolves' Marcus Georges-Hunt: Assigned to G-League
Georges-Hunt was assigned to the G-League's Iowa Wolves on Thursday.
Georges-Hunt has played just 11 minutes this season with the Timberwolves, posting two points. It's likely that he'll either be spending most of his time playing in the G-League or at the end of the Timberwolves' bench.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Marcus Georges-Hunt: Makes Timberwolves Debut•
-
Timberwolves' Marcus Georges-Hunt: Makes final roster•
-
Timberwolves' Marcus Georges-Hunt: Could make final T-Wolves roster•
-
Timberwolves' Marcus Georges-Hunt: Joins Timberwolves•
-
Marcus Georges-Hunt: Waived by Magic•
-
Magic's Marcus Georges-Hunt: Signs with Magic•
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...