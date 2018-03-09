Timberwolves' Nemanja Bjelica: Scores career-high 30 points

Bjelica scored a career-high 30 points with 12 rebounds and was 6-of-9 from three-point range in 40 minutes in Thursday's loss to Boston.

Bjelica has been getting heavy minutes with the injury to Jimmy Butler and he's been taking more shots as well. Bjelica is averaging 15.5 points with 9 rebounds and is shooting 58.8 percent from three-point range over his last four games.