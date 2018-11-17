Covington tallied 14 points (5-7 FG, 4-6 3Pt), five rebounds, and three steals in 23 minutes during Friday's 112-96 victory over Portland.

After playing a whopping 41 minutes in his debut for the Timberwolves on Wednesday, Covington managed only 23 minutes Friday. He was in some foul trouble and this was likely the cause so owners need not worry too much. Derrick Rose also returned to the lineup which may have had an impact, but all-in-all, Covington should be just fine moving forward.