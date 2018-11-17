Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Limited production Friday
Covington tallied 14 points (5-7 FG, 4-6 3Pt), five rebounds, and three steals in 23 minutes during Friday's 112-96 victory over Portland.
After playing a whopping 41 minutes in his debut for the Timberwolves on Wednesday, Covington managed only 23 minutes Friday. He was in some foul trouble and this was likely the cause so owners need not worry too much. Derrick Rose also returned to the lineup which may have had an impact, but all-in-all, Covington should be just fine moving forward.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Plays team-high 41 minutes in Wednesday's win•
-
Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Starting Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Will play Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Hopeful to debut Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Ruled out Monday•
-
76ers' Robert Covington: Dealt to Minnesota as part of Bulter deal•
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.