Gibson was limited to 13 minutes in Tuesday's 108-106 loss to the Grizzlies. He generated two points (1-4 FG) and one rebound.

Interim coach Ryan Saunders instead rode backup power forward Dario Saric (22 points, seven rebounds and five assists in 33 minutes), resulting in Gibson seeing his least amount of playing time of the season. Gibson's four fouls also might have had something to do with the lack of run, but the big man's minutes have generally been trending downward of late as the 25-28 Timberwolves have started to gaze toward the future. Gibson has played under 25 minutes in four of the past five contests and could forfeit his starting role to Saric at some point before the end of the season.