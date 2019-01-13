Timberwolves' Tyus Jones: Posts 14 points, six dimes in win

Jones managed 14 points (4-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six assists, one rebound, one steal, and one block in 28 minutes during Saturday's 110-106 win over the Pelicans.

Jones came off the bench for the fifth straight contest with Jeff Teague back in the lineup. However, Teague aggravated his ankle injury, which led to Jones playing the final 17 minutes of this one. If Teague is forced to sit out Tuesday's matchup with the 76ers, Jones will likely see ample minutes once again even if Derrick Rose (sore ankle) ends up being good to go.