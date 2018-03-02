Trail Blazers' Al-Farouq Aminu: Double-doubles in Thursday's win

Aminu turned in 10 points (3-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 29 minutes in Thursday's 108-99 win over the Timberwolves.

Aminu didn't take many shots, but the one three-pointer he drained, a 28-footer with 4:58 remaining, snapped an 86-86 tie and gave the Blazers a lead they wouldn't relinquish. The veteran also provided his typically stout presence on the glass, hauling in double-digit rebounds for the second time in the last five games. Aminu's shooting struggles for much of February capped his offensive contributions, but he's now encouragingly scored in double digits in three of his past four games and would certainly see his stock rise if he could maintain that momentum.