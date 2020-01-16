Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony: Produces hot return in Houston
Anthony produced 18 points (7-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 12 rebounds and an assist in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 117-107 victory against the Rockets.
The 10-time All-Star delivered accordingly in his first game back at Houston, obtaining his third double-double of the season. The 35-year-old forward focused on work in or near the paint, which allowed for more clean shots and rebounding opportunities that helped supply his stat line. It was a performance of redemption for the former scoring champion, who disappointed in his time at Houston and came off a dismal eight-point display the previous road contest against Minnesota on Jan. 9.
