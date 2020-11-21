Anthony will re-sign with the Trail Blazers, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Unsigned to begin 2019-20, Anthony joined the Trail Blazers in November after the team began struggling due to the loss of Zach Collins. Anthony stepped in well, averaging 15.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 threes in 32.8 minutes. Charania notes that Anthony wanted to show loyalty to the Blazers, who gave him the opportunity to return to the NBA last season. It's not clear if he'll continue starting, as the team seems motivated to put Collins in the starting five, and Portland also acquired Robert Covington during the offseason. Given that uncertainty, plus Anthony's age (36), he makes for a bit of a risky fantasy option in standard leagues and doesn't have much upside as a flier.