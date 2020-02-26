Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony: Regresses in loss
Anthony had 14 points (5-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 118-106 loss to the Celtics.
Anthony was coming off arguably his best performance of the season but was unable to keep the momentum going. He managed to score in double-digits once again but the efficiency was well-down. With Damian Lillard (groin) still in street clothes, Anthony basically has a green light to fire away at will. In the short-term, he is fine to have on a 12-team roster as long as you aren't concerned with the inconsistent shooting.
