Grant (hamstring) is out Sunday versus Boston.
Grant's string of doubtful designations turning into absences continue Sunday, with his next opportunity to take the court coming Tuesday versus New Orleans. Following Sunday's affair, Portland has four games remaining on the schedule, with April 14 representing the regular-season finale.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Doubtful against Boston•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Officially ruled out•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Considered doubtful for Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Ruled out for Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Unlikely to play Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Downgraded to out•