Grant (hamstring) won't play Tuesday's against the Pelicans, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports.
This will be the 16th straight game on the shelf for Grant. The Trail Blazers continue to slap doubtful tags on him, but it would be a surprise to see him suit up again this season.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Handed doubtful tag•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Out again Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Doubtful against Boston•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Officially ruled out•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Considered doubtful for Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Ruled out for Wednesday•