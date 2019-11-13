Trail Blazers' Kent Bazemore: Solid production in spot start
Bazemore had 12 points (3-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 107-99 loss to the Kings.
Bazemore remained in the starting lineup with Rodney Hood (back) still sidelined. He managed to contribute across the board without reaching any great heights in any one category. Bazemore is a player to keep an eye on in 12-team leagues moving forward, whether Hood is active or not. He has the ability to record multiple steals in limited minutes, a stat that can be highly sought after in competitive formats.
