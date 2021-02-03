Covington notched 19 points (6-10 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, an assist and a steal across 37 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Wizards.

Covington was coming off a couple of disappointing offensive performances, but he bounced back in a big way Tuesday -- he delivered a season-best 19 points while also draining a season-high five threes. Covington has scored more than 10 points just three times this season, however, and his lack of consistency and productivity on the offensive end of the court has limited his value considerably.