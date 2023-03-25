Arcidiacono will start at point guard against the Bulls on Friday according to Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site.
Shaedon Sharpe, Matisse Thybulle, Trendon Watford and Drew Eubanks will also start. In one other start this season, Arcidiacono put up nine points, six rebounds and six assists.
