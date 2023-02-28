Dorsey agreed to a three-year contract with Turkish club Fenerbahce on Tuesday, Eurohoops.net reports.

After a productive three-year run in Europe, Dorsey made his return to North America to begin the 2022-23 season after he inked a two-way contract with the Mavericks. He appeared in just three games with Dallas before being cut in December, but he had since been suiting up for the Mavericks' G League affiliate, the Texas Legends. Since another NBA opportunity didn't appear imminent, Dorsey will opt for more financial security by heading overseas on what's presumably a far more lucrative contract that the one he had been playing under in the G League.