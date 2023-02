Dorsey recorded 15 points (5-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one block in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 105-93 loss to the Skyforce.

Dorsey shot converted on just one of his six two-point attempts Tuesday. He is averaging 24.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 32.4 minutes across 17 games this season.