Dorsey signed a one-year contract Saturday with Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv, Eurohoops.net reports. The deal also includes an option for the 2020-21 campaign.

A second-round selection in 2017, Dorsey made 104 appearances between the Hawks and Grizzlies over the past two seasons before hitting the open market this summer when Memphis declined to extend him a qualifying offer. Had he elected to continue his career stateside, Dorsey likely would have had to settle for a deal with limited guaranteed money attached to it, so he'll head overseas and get some greater financial security. Since he's just 23 years old, Dorsey has plenty of time to boost his stock overseas and garner renewed interest from NBA teams.