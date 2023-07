Haslem announced Friday via his personal Instagram acocunt that he has retired from professional basketball.

Haslem played all 20 years of his career in Miami after going undrafted out of Florida in 2002. Despite seeing limited playing time in the latter stages of his career, he will retire as the Heat's all-time leading rebounder (5,791). Haslem is a three-time NBA champion and was the league's oldest player in 2022-23 at 42 years old.