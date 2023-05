Haslem (illness) is available for Monday's Game 4 versus New York, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Haslem was ruled out for Game 3 due to an illness, but as expected, he's cleared the aliment and will suit up for Game 4. The veteran big man has played just two minutes across the team's first eight postseason matchups, so even though he's available, he likely won't be part of the Heat's rotation Monday.