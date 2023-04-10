Haslem notched 24 points (9-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and one block over 25 minutes during Sunday's 123-110 win over the Magic.

Haslem was let loose in the season finale, delivering easily his best game of the season. Typically not even a part of the rotation, the Heat were able to give their veteran leader an abundance of playing time, and surprisingly, he came through with the goods. In what could very well be the last game of his career, Haslem will almost certainly continue to serve a role in Miami, even if it's not in a playing capacity.