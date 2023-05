Haslem (illness) is probable for Monday's Game 4 versus New York, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Haslem missed Game 3 due to an illness, but he'll likely be able to suit up Monday. However, the veteran big man has played just two minutes across the team's first eight postseason matchups, so even if he's cleared, he likely won't be part of Miami's Game 4 rotation.