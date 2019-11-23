Warriors' Alec Burks: Leads team in scoring
Burks finished with 20 points (7-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists and four steals in 35 minutes of a 113-109 loss to Golden State on Friday.
Burks matched a career-high with four steals in the contest while leading his team in scoring. It was Burks third 20-point game in his last five outings as he plays a larger than expected role due to injuries that have decimated the Warriors roster. He'll likely continue to play a major role in his team's next game against Oklahoma City on Monday.
More News
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...