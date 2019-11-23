Warriors' Alec Burks: Leads team in scoring

Burks finished with 20 points (7-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists and four steals in 35 minutes of a 113-109 loss to Golden State on Friday.

Burks matched a career-high with four steals in the contest while leading his team in scoring. It was Burks third 20-point game in his last five outings as he plays a larger than expected role due to injuries that have decimated the Warriors roster. He'll likely continue to play a major role in his team's next game against Oklahoma City on Monday.