Burks closed Wednesday's 130-121 victory over the Pacers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals with zero points (0-1 FG) in one minute.

Burks dusted himself off Wednesday, leaving the bench for the first time this postseason. Jalen Brunson was forced to the locker room during the second quarter, affording one minute of playing time to Burks. Given Brunson was able to return to the game, it is unlikely we see Burks again anytime soon.