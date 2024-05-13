Burks contributed 20 points (5-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 8-10 FT), five rebounds and two assists in 23 minutes during Sunday's 121-89 loss to the Pacers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Burks made the most of a favorable situation, pouring in 20 points as the Knicks were blown out by the Pacers. We know Burks can put up points in a hurry when afforded meaningful playing time. With that said, New York fans will be hoping this is not the case moving forward given his outbursts tend to come when the Knicks are on the wrong end of the blowout.