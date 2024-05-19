Burks tallied 26 points (8-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 8-8 FT), three rebounds and two assists over 27 minutes in Sunday's 130-109 loss to Indiana in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Burks provided New York with strong play off the bench in the winner-take-all contest, leading all bench players in Sunday's game in scoring while ending as one of two Knicks with 25 or more points in the season-ending loss. Burks, who didn't appear in the postseason prior to the series against the Pacers, set a playoff-high in scoring while tallying 15 or more points in three of his final four games.