Burks logged 15 minutes in the Game 1 loss to the Cavaliers on Sunday and didn't make much of an impact, despite an efficient shooting performance, going 2-for-3 from the floor. Miami will need more from the veteran guard if the team hopes to have any chance of pulling off the upset over this top-seeded Cleveland squad in the first round.