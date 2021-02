Lee collected 17 points (6-7 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal in a victory over the Mavericks on Thursday.

Lee played a key role off of the Warriors' bench Thursday and shot the ball extremely well. With Golden State missing three important rotation players, the guard played 25 minutes. Lee's numbers are down from a season ago, but continues to be an important backup guard.