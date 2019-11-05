Warriors' Damion Lee: Fills up stat sheet
Lee tallied 18 points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 10-11 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals in 29 minutes off the bench Monday in the Warriors' 127-118 win over the Trail Blazers.
Lee took advantage of the Warriors' extensive injury woes for the fourth time in five games, exceeding 25 minutes while delivering another well-rounded stat line. The Warriors should get some relief when D'Angelo Russell (ankle) likely returns to the lineup Wednesday in Houston, but the absences of Kevon Looney (hamstring), Draymond Green (finger), Jacob Evans (hip) and Stephen Curry (hand) still leave plenty of minutes to go around for the likes of Lee.
