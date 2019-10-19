Robinson will begin the 2019-20 regular-season as the team's starting small forward, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Robinson has spent the majority of his time during the preseason with the first unit, and the team made his role official prior to Friday's preseason finale against the Lakers. He had a minimal impact for the Pistons a season ago, averaging 4.2 points and 1.5 rebounds over 47 games, but he's set to receive more opportunities this year.