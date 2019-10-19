Warriors' Glenn Robinson: Opening season in starting role
Robinson will begin the 2019-20 regular-season as the team's starting small forward, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Robinson has spent the majority of his time during the preseason with the first unit, and the team made his role official prior to Friday's preseason finale against the Lakers. He had a minimal impact for the Pistons a season ago, averaging 4.2 points and 1.5 rebounds over 47 games, but he's set to receive more opportunities this year.
More News
-
Warriors' Glenn Robinson: Absent from injury report•
-
Warriors' Glenn Robinson: Won't play Wednsday•
-
Warriors' Glenn Robinson: Running with first unit•
-
Warriors' Glenn Robinson: Joins Warriors•
-
Spurs' Glenn Robinson: Joining Spurs for summer league•
-
Pistons' Glenn Robinson: Unlikely to have 2019-20 option picked up•
-
Roto Mock Draft Results
There are no perfect players, so assembling a balanced team is a moving target. Here's how...
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...