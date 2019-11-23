Warriors' Glenn Robinson: Scores 17 points against Utah
Robinson finished with 17 points (7-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, five assists, and one steal in 36 minutes against Utah on Friday.
Robinson has now started all 17 games for the Warriors, scoring in double-digits in nine of the contests including three of the last four. He matched a season-high 5-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio in the contest, helping shoulder the distributor load as the Warriors have been hampered by injuries to start the season. Golden State faces Oklahoma City on Monday.
More News
-
Warriors' Glenn Robinson: Scores 20 in Tuesday's win•
-
Warriors' Glenn Robinson: Scores 14 points•
-
Warriors' Glenn Robinson: Scores season-high 18 points•
-
Warriors' Glenn Robinson: Double-double in loss•
-
Warriors' Glenn Robinson: Fills stat sheet in defeat•
-
Warriors' Glenn Robinson: Scores 17 in loss•
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...