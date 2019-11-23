Play

Robinson finished with 17 points (7-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, five assists, and one steal in 36 minutes against Utah on Friday.

Robinson has now started all 17 games for the Warriors, scoring in double-digits in nine of the contests including three of the last four. He matched a season-high 5-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio in the contest, helping shoulder the distributor load as the Warriors have been hampered by injuries to start the season. Golden State faces Oklahoma City on Monday.

