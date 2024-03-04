Santos (knee) totaled five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), nine rebounds and three assists across 19 minutes in Sunday's 140-88 loss to the Celtics.

Santos turned in one of the better fantasy lines among all Warriors players Sunday, but there's little to take away from the performance on a day in which Golden State was throttled from the opening tip and faced a 44-point deficit at halftime. The rookie forward out of Brazil didn't check into the game until 7:16 remained in the third quarter, when the Warriors were trailing by 51 and head coach Steve Kerr had essentially conceded defeat. Santos will likely be outside of Kerr's rotation in competitive contests, but the 21-year-old at least showed during his garbage-time minutes that he's healthy again after missing about a week of action with a right knee injury.