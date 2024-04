Golden State recalled Santos from the G League's Santa Cruz Warriors on Saturday.

Santos struggled with his shot during Santa Cruz's loss to the Stockton Kings in the G League playoffs on Thursday, scoring only 13 points on 5-for-17 shooting, including 1-for-6 from deep. However, he made an impact defensively, grabbing nine boards and blocking three shots. With Santa Cruz's season over, Santos figures to provide depth for Golden State over the final week of the regular season.