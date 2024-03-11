site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Warriors' Gui Santos: Recalled from G League
Golden State recalled Santos from the G League's Santa Cruz Warriors on Monday.
Santos hasn't been very involved with Golden State recently, averaging 6.7 minutes across his last six appearances.
