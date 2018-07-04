Warriors' Jordan Bell: Racks up seven dimes Tuesday
Bell registered eight points (4-5 FG), a team-high seven assists, six rebounds, four blocks and two steals in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 71-54 win over the Kings.
Bell, who proved to be dynamic last season, looked himself during Tuesday's game. He should at least garner the 14.2 minutes per game he saw last season, though will have to compete with DeMarcus Cousins for playing time. However, depending on when Cousins actually makes his debut, it's possible Bell draws some starts.
