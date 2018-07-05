Warriors' Jordan Bell: Will be rested Thursday
Bell will sit out Thursday's Sacramento Summer League finale for rest purposes, Mark Medina of the Mercury News reports.
The Warriors will be wrapping up their first summer league series and likely want to get a better look at some of the more unproven products. As a result, both Bell and Damian Jones will get the night off for rest. The Warriors are also slated to take part in the Vegas Summer League as well, however, so both could return to the lineup as soon as Friday's opener in Vegas against the Clippers.
