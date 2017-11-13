Cook was recalled from the G-League on Monday, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Stephen Curry is dealing with a right thigh contusion and is questionable for Monday's matchup with the Magic, so Cook will be called up in order to provide some depth at the point guard position if Curry were to sit out. In five G-League games so far this season, Cook has averaged 26.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.8 steals across 34.4 minutes. He could find himself in the rotation behind Shaun LIvingston if Curry is ruled out.