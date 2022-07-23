Weatherspoon signed his two-way qualifying offer with the Warriors on Friday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Weatherspoon saw spot action in the NBA with the Warriors last season, playing 66 total minutes. He appeared in 20 G League regular-season games, where he averaged 25.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.1 steals in 30.9 minutes. He'll likely continue seeing most of his time in Santa Cruz.