Weatherspoon was waived by the Warriors on Thursday,
Weatherspoon played in four games this preseason and averaged 4.5 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 11.2 minutes per game. The guard also played in 11 games with the Warriors last season and averaged 2.7 points and 1.3 rebounds in 6.6 minutes. After being waived, Weatherspoon will try to find his third team in four seasons.
