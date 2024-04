Gill (knee) has been upgraded to probable for Tuesday's game against Minnesota.

Gill continues dealing with right knee soreness, but the 31-year-old is trending in the right direction to return from a one-game absence. Tristan Vukcevic (knee), Richaun Holmes (toe) and Kyle Kuzma (ankle) are all unavailable Tuesday, so there are frontcourt minutes available for Gill to absorb if he is ultimately cleared.