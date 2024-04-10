Gill finished Tuesday's 130-121 loss to Minnesota with 15 points (6-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and three blocks over 36 minutes.

Gill made his second start of the season but delivered a solid performance, ending just one rebound shy of a double-double and recording a season-high mark in blocks. It remains to be seen if Gill will remain in the first unit when the Wizards take on the Bulls on Friday, though it wouldn't hurt if the coaching staff gives him an extended look in Washington's final two games of the season.