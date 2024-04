Gill won't start Friday's game against the Bulls.

Richaun Holmes (toe) and Marvin Bagley (knee) remain out, but Tristan Vukcevic (knee) has been cleared and will start at center. Gill was solid as a starter in Minnesota on Tuesday, posting 15 points, nine rebounds and three blocks in 36 minutes. Over his last 10 appearances (two starts), Gill has averaged 10.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 24.5 minutes per game.