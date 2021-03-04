Winston logged 12 points (5-12 FG, 2-8 3Pt), seven assists, six rebounds and one steal over 33 minutes in Tuesday's 121-91 loss to Santa Cruz.

Winston has scored in double figures during five of the last six contests, and he led the BayHawks in assists during Tuesday's defeat. He's now averaging 12.8 points, 5.4 assists and 3.0 rebounds over 29.9 minutes per game this season.