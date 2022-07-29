Winston has signed with Bayern Munich for the upcoming season, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.
After appearing in 29 total games for the Wizards over the past two years, Winston is now slated to play for Bayern Munich. The Michigan State product will attempt to carve out a starting role with his new team during the 2022-23 season.
More News
-
Wizards' Cassius Winston: Efficient scoring in G League•
-
Wizards' Cassius Winston: Scores 18 in 18 minutes•
-
Wizards' Cassius Winston: Scores 14 with six dimes•
-
Wizards' Cassius Winston: Solid effort off bench•
-
Wizards' Cassius Winston: Leads team in scoring•
-
Wizards' Cassius Winston: Solid output off bench•