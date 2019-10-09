Wizards' Isaac Bonga: Listed as questionable
Bonga (knee) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's exhibition game against the Guangzhou Loong-Lions, Zach Rosen of the Wizards' official site reports.
Bonga missed Monday's preseason contest due to knee soreness but is apparently nearing a return. He'll likely go through pregame warmups before his status for Wednesday's game is determined.
More News
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
Fantasy basketball 2019 sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Updating notable camp injuries
Alex Rikleen updates key injuries that could impact Fantasy Basketball drafts.