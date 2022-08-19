Bonga signed a deal with Bayern Munich on Friday.
After averaging 3.1 points and 2.2 rebounds across four NBA seasons, Bonga is heading back to his native country to play for Bayern Munich. The 22-year-old figures to be a key member for his new Euroleague team in the upcoming season.
