Wizards' Isaac Bonga: Scores 10 in start
Bonga had 10 points (5-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt), seven boards, one assist and one steal in 32 minutes of a 99-94n win against the Celtics on Monday.
Bonga made a rare start and responded with his second consecutive game in double figures while posting a career high in rebounds in the game. It's unclear if his starting role will continue, but with injuries taking their tole on Washington, he should see the court against the Magic on Wednesday.
