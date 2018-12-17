Wizards' Jeff Green: Scores 20 points in Sunday's win
Green collected 20 points (8-15 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, and one block in 33 minutes during Sunday's 128-110 win over the Lakers.
Green stepped up and played well with the injuries piling up. Otto Porter (knee) was sidelined for a third straight game, Trevor Ariza (not injury related) wasn't available yet following the trade, Markieff Morris (neck) left the matchup, and Dwight Howard (lower body) remains out through at least the end of January. Green has reached double figures in scoring in three straight games while surpassing his minutes average in each tilt, a trend that could continue depending on the health of Morris and Porter.
More News
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...