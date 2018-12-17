Green collected 20 points (8-15 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, and one block in 33 minutes during Sunday's 128-110 win over the Lakers.

Green stepped up and played well with the injuries piling up. Otto Porter (knee) was sidelined for a third straight game, Trevor Ariza (not injury related) wasn't available yet following the trade, Markieff Morris (neck) left the matchup, and Dwight Howard (lower body) remains out through at least the end of January. Green has reached double figures in scoring in three straight games while surpassing his minutes average in each tilt, a trend that could continue depending on the health of Morris and Porter.