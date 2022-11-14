Davis poured 19 points (9-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), nine rebounds, an assist and a steal across 32 minutes in Saturday's 119-110 win over the Blue Coats.

The 10th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, Davis is getting all the minutes he needs with the Go-Go, as the organization decided he needed to play on a regular basis instead of sitting on the bench in a roster that has decent depth at both guard spots. The move has paid off, as Davis has scored in double digits in every game for Capital City while averaging 15.7 points per contest.