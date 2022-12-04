Davis delivered 14 points (7-17 FG, 0-4 3Pt), three steals, two rebounds and an assist across 18 minutes in Saturday's loss against Westchester.

Davis might have ended as one of three Capital City starters that scored in double digits, but he didn't have a good performance in terms of efficiency and finished with more shot attempts (17) than points scored (14). The 10th overall pick of the 2022 NBA Draft hasn't looked as dominant as some expected him to be in the G League, and he's averaging 12.6 points while shooting 43.3 percent from the field.