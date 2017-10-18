Young will remain with the Wizards for their first two games before beginning his G-League assignment, Candace Buckner of the Washington Post reports.

Young is on a two-way contract, but the Wizards will keep him around as insurance for Wednesday's game against the Sixers and Friday's matchup with Detroit. Following the latter contest, Young will report to the G-League, where he'll likely spend the bulk of the 2017-18 campaign.