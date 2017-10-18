Wizards' Mike Young: To remain with Wizards for first two games
Young will remain with the Wizards for their first two games before beginning his G-League assignment, Candace Buckner of the Washington Post reports.
Young is on a two-way contract, but the Wizards will keep him around as insurance for Wednesday's game against the Sixers and Friday's matchup with Detroit. Following the latter contest, Young will report to the G-League, where he'll likely spend the bulk of the 2017-18 campaign.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....